Sera Investments & Finance India standalone net profit declines 59.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 104.29% to Rs 2.86 croreNet profit of Sera Investments & Finance India declined 59.89% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 104.29% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.861.40 104 OPM %101.4082.86 -PBDT2.395.49 -56 PBT2.155.46 -61 NP2.195.46 -60
