Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit declines 58.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.72% to Rs 385.40 croreNet profit of Seshasayee Paper & Boards declined 58.30% to Rs 15.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 37.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.72% to Rs 385.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 422.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales385.40422.23 -9 OPM %5.3211.32 -PBDT32.9861.58 -46 PBT21.4450.12 -57 NP15.4337.00 -58
