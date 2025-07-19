Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit declines 59.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit declines 59.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales rise 21.63% to Rs 69.39 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Acrylics declined 59.68% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.63% to Rs 69.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 57.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales69.3957.05 22 OPM %-0.913.75 -PBDT2.996.17 -52 PBT2.305.44 -58 NP1.754.34 -60

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

