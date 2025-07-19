Yes Bank consolidated net profit rises 56.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 1.56% to Rs 7604.62 croreNet profit of Yes Bank rose 56.72% to Rs 808.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 516.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income declined 1.56% to Rs 7604.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7725.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income7604.627725.41 -2 OPM %59.1163.50 -PBDT1084.68690.52 57 PBT1084.68690.52 57 NP808.65516.00 57
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content