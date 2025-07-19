Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBL Bank consolidated net profit declines 38.98% in the June 2025 quarter

RBL Bank consolidated net profit declines 38.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Total Operating Income decline 1.59% to Rs 3441.18 crore

Net profit of RBL Bank declined 38.98% to Rs 214.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 351.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income declined 1.59% to Rs 3441.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3496.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income3441.183496.94 -2 OPM %33.9042.80 -PBDT277.47475.42 -42 PBT277.47475.42 -42 NP214.22351.05 -39

