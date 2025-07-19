RBL Bank consolidated net profit declines 38.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 1.59% to Rs 3441.18 croreNet profit of RBL Bank declined 38.98% to Rs 214.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 351.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income declined 1.59% to Rs 3441.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3496.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income3441.183496.94 -2 OPM %33.9042.80 -PBDT277.47475.42 -42 PBT277.47475.42 -42 NP214.22351.05 -39
