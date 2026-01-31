Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit rises 12.09% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.31% to Rs 386.88 crore

Net profit of Seshasayee Paper & Boards rose 12.09% to Rs 18.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 10.31% to Rs 386.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 431.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.386.88431.336.391.7735.4927.2024.2315.9518.6416.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News