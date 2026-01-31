Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit rises 12.09% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 10.31% to Rs 386.88 croreNet profit of Seshasayee Paper & Boards rose 12.09% to Rs 18.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 10.31% to Rs 386.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 431.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales386.88431.33 -10 OPM %6.391.77 -PBDT35.4927.20 30 PBT24.2315.95 52 NP18.6416.63 12
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 3:05 PM IST