Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit rises 12.09% in the December 2025 quarter

Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit rises 12.09% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Sales decline 10.31% to Rs 386.88 crore

Net profit of Seshasayee Paper & Boards rose 12.09% to Rs 18.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 10.31% to Rs 386.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 431.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales386.88431.33 -10 OPM %6.391.77 -PBDT35.4927.20 30 PBT24.2315.95 52 NP18.6416.63 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

