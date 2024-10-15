SG Finserve standalone net profit declines 19.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.59% to Rs 30.89 croreNet profit of SG Finserve declined 19.27% to Rs 14.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 29.59% to Rs 30.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales30.8943.87 -30 OPM %67.3486.41 -PBDT20.8023.31 -11 PBT20.6823.28 -11 NP14.1217.49 -19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content