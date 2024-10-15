Teamo Productions HQ standalone net profit rises 435.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.94% to Rs 145.55 croreNet profit of Teamo Productions HQ rose 435.71% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.94% to Rs 145.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 120.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales145.55120.35 21 OPM %0.870.20 -PBDT2.000.69 190 PBT2.000.69 190 NP1.500.28 436
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content