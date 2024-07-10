Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SG Finserve standalone net profit rises 23.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Sales rise 24.97% to Rs 43.54 crore
Net profit of SG Finserve rose 23.98% to Rs 19.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.97% to Rs 43.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales43.5434.84 25 OPM %86.3390.36 -PBDT26.3820.92 26 PBT26.2620.90 26 NP19.3915.64 24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BMW Crash, Car accident, Mumbai BMW car crash

LIVE: Shiv Sena sacks hit-and-run accused Mihir Shah's father Rajesh Shah as party's deputy leader

Spotify

Spotify's new comments section to bridge gap between creators and listeners

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 450 pts, Nifty atop 24,300; TCS slips 2% ahead of Q1 results

asian paints

Asian Paints stock jumps 5% on reports of rise in prices across portfolio

BSNL

Jio, Airtel, Vi, vs BSNL: Tariffs comparison and how to port to BSNL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon