SG Finserve standalone net profit rises 23.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of SG Finserve rose 23.98% to Rs 19.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.97% to Rs 43.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.43.5434.8486.3390.3626.3820.9226.2620.9019.3915.64