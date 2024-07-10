Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Sah Polymers Ltd, Diamines & Chemicals Ltd, Ashapura Minechem Ltd and Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 July 2024.
Sah Polymers Ltd, Diamines & Chemicals Ltd, Ashapura Minechem Ltd and Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 July 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd crashed 7.36% to Rs 7.17 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 11.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.44 lakh shares in the past one month.
Sah Polymers Ltd lost 7.03% to Rs 86.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13768 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5170 shares in the past one month.
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd tumbled 6.85% to Rs 625.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9443 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10193 shares in the past one month.
Ashapura Minechem Ltd plummeted 6.78% to Rs 404.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24739 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34419 shares in the past one month.
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd corrected 6.37% to Rs 78.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3101 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6292 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BMW Crash, Car accident, Mumbai BMW car crash

LIVE: Shiv Sena sacks hit-and-run accused Mihir Shah's father Rajesh Shah as party's deputy leader

Spotify

Spotify's new comments section to bridge gap between creators and listeners

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 450 pts, Nifty atop 24,300; TCS slips 2% ahead of Q1 results

asian paints

Asian Paints stock jumps 5% on reports of rise in prices across portfolio

BSNL

Jio, Airtel, Vi, vs BSNL: Tariffs comparison and how to port to BSNL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon