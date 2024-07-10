Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sah Polymers Ltd, Diamines & Chemicals Ltd, Ashapura Minechem Ltd and Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 July 2024.

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd crashed 7.36% to Rs 7.17 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 11.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sah Polymers Ltd lost 7.03% to Rs 86.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13768 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5170 shares in the past one month.

Diamines & Chemicals Ltd tumbled 6.85% to Rs 625.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9443 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10193 shares in the past one month.

Ashapura Minechem Ltd plummeted 6.78% to Rs 404.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24739 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34419 shares in the past one month.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd corrected 6.37% to Rs 78.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3101 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6292 shares in the past one month.

