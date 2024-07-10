Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Basic materials shares slide

Image

Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Basic materials stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Commodities index falling 96.2 points or 1.23% at 7701.12 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, Ashapura Minechem Ltd (down 6.39%), Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd (down 5.36%),Prakash Industries Ltd (down 5.34%),National Fertilizer Ltd (down 4.78%),Tanfac Industries Ltd (down 4.71%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (down 4.56%), Nikhil Adhesives Ltd (down 4.27%), Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd (down 4.19%), Sharda Cropchem Ltd (down 4.02%), and Hindustan Copper Ltd (down 3.94%).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On the other hand, Prism Johnson Ltd (up 4.4%), Oriental Aromatics Ltd (up 3.43%), and Refex Industries Ltd (up 3.42%) moved up.
At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 489.39 or 0.9% at 53666.04.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 116.81 points or 0.72% at 16117.74.
The Nifty 50 index was down 165.25 points or 0.68% at 24267.95.
The BSE Sensex index was down 602.55 points or 0.75% at 79749.09.
On BSE,1209 shares were trading in green, 2676 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Spotify

Spotify's new comments section to bridge gap between creators and listeners

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 450 pts, Nifty atop 24,300; TCS slips 2% ahead of Q1 results

asian paints

Asian Paints stock jumps 5% on reports of rise in prices across portfolio

BMW Crash, Car accident, Mumbai BMW car crash

LIVE: Shiv Sena sacks hit-and-run accused Mihir Shah's father Rajesh Shah as party's deputy leader

BSNL

Jio, Airtel, Vi, vs BSNL: Tariffs comparison and how to port to BSNL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon