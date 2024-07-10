Basic materials shares slide

Basic materials stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Commodities index falling 96.2 points or 1.23% at 7701.12 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, Ashapura Minechem Ltd (down 6.39%), Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd (down 5.36%),Prakash Industries Ltd (down 5.34%),National Fertilizer Ltd (down 4.78%),Tanfac Industries Ltd (down 4.71%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (down 4.56%), Nikhil Adhesives Ltd (down 4.27%), Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd (down 4.19%), Sharda Cropchem Ltd (down 4.02%), and Hindustan Copper Ltd (down 3.94%).

On the other hand, Prism Johnson Ltd (up 4.4%), Oriental Aromatics Ltd (up 3.43%), and Refex Industries Ltd (up 3.42%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 489.39 or 0.9% at 53666.04.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 116.81 points or 0.72% at 16117.74.

The Nifty 50 index was down 165.25 points or 0.68% at 24267.95.

The BSE Sensex index was down 602.55 points or 0.75% at 79749.09.

On BSE,1209 shares were trading in green, 2676 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

