Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Volumes spurt at Rajesh Exports Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Rajesh Exports Ltd registered volume of 187.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 67.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.79 lakh shares
Indigo Paints Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, Computer Age Management Services Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 July 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Rajesh Exports Ltd registered volume of 187.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 67.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.79 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.56% to Rs.325.25. Volumes stood at 2.39 lakh shares in the last session.
Indigo Paints Ltd saw volume of 3.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38726 shares. The stock increased 3.90% to Rs.1,444.25. Volumes stood at 28322 shares in the last session.
Swan Energy Ltd witnessed volume of 91.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.32 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.43% to Rs.724.10. Volumes stood at 3.59 lakh shares in the last session.
Computer Age Management Services Ltd clocked volume of 17.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.64 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.74% to Rs.4,057.10. Volumes stood at 6.75 lakh shares in the last session.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd recorded volume of 114.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24.11 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.71% to Rs.2,729.20. Volumes stood at 29.02 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Spotify

Spotify's new comments section to bridge gap between creators and listeners

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 450 pts, Nifty atop 24,300; TCS slips 2% ahead of Q1 results

asian paints

Asian Paints stock jumps 5% on reports of rise in prices across portfolio

BMW Crash, Car accident, Mumbai BMW car crash

LIVE: Shiv Sena sacks hit-and-run accused Mihir Shah's father Rajesh Shah as party's deputy leader

BSNL

Jio, Airtel, Vi, vs BSNL: Tariffs comparison and how to port to BSNL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon