Volumes spurt at Rajesh Exports Ltd counter

Indigo Paints Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, Computer Age Management Services Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 July 2024.

Rajesh Exports Ltd registered volume of 187.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 67.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.79 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.56% to Rs.325.25. Volumes stood at 2.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Indigo Paints Ltd saw volume of 3.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38726 shares. The stock increased 3.90% to Rs.1,444.25. Volumes stood at 28322 shares in the last session.

Swan Energy Ltd witnessed volume of 91.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.32 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.43% to Rs.724.10. Volumes stood at 3.59 lakh shares in the last session.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd clocked volume of 17.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.64 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.74% to Rs.4,057.10. Volumes stood at 6.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd recorded volume of 114.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24.11 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.71% to Rs.2,729.20. Volumes stood at 29.02 lakh shares in the last session.

