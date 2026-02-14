Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shakti Press standalone net profit rises 1700.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Shakti Press standalone net profit rises 1700.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 143.41% to Rs 8.13 crore

Net profit of Shakti Press rose 1700.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 143.41% to Rs 8.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales8.133.34 143 OPM %15.9917.96 -PBDT0.950.31 206 PBT0.730.03 2333 NP0.540.03 1700

Antarctica standalone net profit declines 62.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Bhagawati Gas reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit rises 65.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Orient Press reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit rises 1.44% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

