Shakti Press standalone net profit rises 1700.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 143.41% to Rs 8.13 croreNet profit of Shakti Press rose 1700.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 143.41% to Rs 8.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales8.133.34 143 OPM %15.9917.96 -PBDT0.950.31 206 PBT0.730.03 2333 NP0.540.03 1700
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:14 AM IST