Shakti Press standalone net profit rises 1700.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 143.41% to Rs 8.13 crore

Net profit of Shakti Press rose 1700.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 143.41% to Rs 8.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.8.133.3415.9917.960.950.310.730.030.540.03

