Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shakti Pumps gains after bagging Rs 357-cr order from MSEDCL for solar water pumps

Shakti Pumps gains after bagging Rs 357-cr order from MSEDCL for solar water pumps

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Shakti Pumps India rose 4.43% to Rs 745.55 after the company received a Letter of Empanelment/Award worth Rs 356.77 crore from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for the supply of off-grid solar water pumping systems.

According to an exchange filing, the order involves the supply of 12,883 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) of capacities 3 HP, 5 HP and 7.5 HP across the state of Maharashtra. The pumps will be supplied under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana / PM-KUSUM B scheme.

The total value of the order stands at approximately Rs 356.77 crore. The project is to be executed within 60 days from the issuance of the work order or notice to proceed (NTP).

 

The company further clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority. It added that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

Shakti Pumps (India) manufactures solar pumps, energy-efficient stainless-steel submersible pumps, pressure booster pumps, pump motors, and other products.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 10.56% to Rs 90.71 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 101.42 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 5% YoY to Rs 666.35 crore in Q2 Sept 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Biocon arm secures global rights for Hulio from Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co

Biocon arm secures global rights for Hulio from Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co

GMR Power rises after subsidiary refinances Rs 2,700 crore debt

GMR Power rises after subsidiary refinances Rs 2,700 crore debt

RITES gains after winning $35.2 mn international locomotive contract

RITES gains after winning $35.2 mn international locomotive contract

Sunita Tools climbs after MoU with Middle East partner for defence order facilitation

Sunita Tools climbs after MoU with Middle East partner for defence order facilitation

L&T bags major order for Hydrocarbon Onshore business from BPCL

L&T bags major order for Hydrocarbon Onshore business from BPCL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarTech Wrap December 22Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon