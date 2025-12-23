Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Biocon arm secures global rights for Hulio from Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Biocon announced that its biosimilars arm and subsidiary, Biocon Biologics, has secured full and exclusive global rights for Hulio, a biosimilar of Adalimumab, from Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co (FKB).

According to an exchange filing, under this new agreement, Biocon Biologics will assume end-to-end responsibility for manufacturing and commercialization along with rights for any additional development activities. The new agreement supersedes the existing collaboration agreement between Biocon Biologics and FKB for biosimilar Adalimumab, under which Biocon Biologics only had commercialization rights.

Under the terms of this agreement, FKB will participate in the development of the product and will offset certain development costs incurred by Biocon Biologics. In turn, Biocon Biologics will pay a technology license fee and royalties on sales to FKB for a specified tenure.

 

Commercial production of the biosimilar Adalimumab at Biocon Biologics facilities will commence after successful completion of technology transfer and receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.

Biocon Biologics initially acquired the commercial rights to biosimilar Adalimumab in 2022 through its acquisition of Viatris global biosimilars business. Viatris had previously in-licensed the product from FKB. Under the earlier arrangement, FKB manufactures and supplies the product to Biocon Biologics, which holds global commercial rights for HULIO.

Adalimumab is one of the three immunology biosimilars in Biocon Biologics overall portfolio, which underscores the companys strategic focus on expanding access to biologics for immune-mediated diseases worldwide.

Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon Biologics, said, This agreement with FKB provides Biocon Biologics the manufacturing rights to biosimilar Adalimumab, granting us end-to-end control over the product. This strategic move enhances flexibility and cost efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to expanding affordable access to high-quality biologics for patients with inflammatory diseases globally.

Biocon is a global biopharma company dedicated to improving affordable access to therapies for chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.

On a consolidated basis, Biocon reported a net profit of Rs 84.50 crore in Q2 September 2025 as against a net loss of Rs 16 crore in Q2 September 2024. Net sales rose 20.24% YoY to Rs 4262.50 crore in Q2 September 2025.

The counter added 0.43% to currently trade at Rs 400.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

