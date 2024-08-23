Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shakti Pumps gains on bagging order worth Rs 9 cr

Shakti Pumps gains on bagging order worth Rs 9 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Shakti Pumps (India) added 1.33% to Rs 4,525 after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 9.40 crore from Jharkhand Renewable Energy Development Agency for supply of 400 units of solar water pumping systems.
The company said that it has received its first order from the state of Jharkhand. Jharkhand Renewable Energy Development Agency has given letter of award for 400 nos of solar water pumping systems (SWPS) at various locations across the state of Jharkhand under Component-B of PM-KUSUM scheme.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The order includes designing, manufacturing, supplying, transport, installation, testing and commissioning of solar water pumping system.
The order is to be executed within 120 days from from the date of notice to proceed.
Shakti Pumps (India) is a manufacturer of stainless-steel pumps & energy efficient motors. The company holds dominating position in domestic solar pumps industry with more than 35% market share in KUSUM scheme.
The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 92.66 crore in Q1 FY25 which is steeply higher than Rs 1 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operation zoomed 402% YoY to Rs 567.56 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

What fuelled this Ashish Kacholia-owned stock's 74% rally in past one month

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sebi bans Anil Ambani from capital markets for 5 yrs; Sensex, Nifty up slightly

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

LIVE: After SC appeal, resident doctors return to work after ending stir over Kolkata rape-murder

Mathura, Vrindavan, Janmashtami

Janmashtami 2024: Top 5 places to visit in India during the festival

J'khand Health Minister Banna Gupta to bring medical protection bill soon

J'khand Health Minister Banna Gupta to bring medical protection bill soon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon