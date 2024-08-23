Business Standard
India and the United States discuss advancements in Energy Collaboration

Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Union Minister for Power Manohar Lal held a productive discussion with the US delegation led by John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the President for International Climate Policy. During the discussions, Manohar Lal emphasized the longstanding bilateral partnership between India and the United States, highlighting the shared commitment to a 'clean' energy future that fosters economic growth and development. The union minister further states that the Ministry of Power are committed to strengthening this partnership.
Union Minister also said that India and US engagements under the 'Power & Energy Efficiency Pillar', which is led by Ministry of Power under the Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (SCEP), are important to realize our goals to achieve energy transition. John Podesta, in his remarks said that India is a valuable partner and both the countries support each other in building resilient supply chains and investment led partnership strategy.
He also remarked that India and US can collaborate on areas like clean energy, energy storage systems and energy efficiency. He further said that US can support India in enhancing its manufacturing capacity. Key areas of focus during the discussions included: Grid and Transmission Modernization, Enhancing Manufacturing Capacity, Energy Storage Systems and High-Efficiency Cooling Systems.
First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

