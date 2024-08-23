Business Standard
ESIC data shows 7% jump in net employee registrations in June 2024

Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Ministry of Labour & Employment stated in a latest update that 21.67 lakh new employees have been added in the month of June, 2024 as per provisional payroll data of ESIC. Total 13,483 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in the month of June, 2024 thus ensuring social security to more workers. The data showed that Year on Year analysis shows a growth of 7% in net registrations compared to June2023.
First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

