Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US Dollar extends downside ahead of Powell speech; firm yen

US Dollar extends downside ahead of Powell speech; firm yen

Image

Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
The US dollar extends recent sharp slide as investors prepare for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powells speech at the Jackson Hole symposium later in the global day. After hinting at a rate cut by September in FOMC minutes, markets await clarity on magnitude of the rate cut in the upcoming speech. The dollar index is staying near the lower end of 101 mark at its lowest level for the year so far at 101.23, down 0.17% on the day. Benchmark treasuries yield on the US ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, lingers around 3.84 percent. Besides, strength in the Japanese currency following a speech by Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda in Parliament on Friday is adding to downside for the greenback. BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said in his Diet testimony that Markets at home and abroad remain unstable, so we will be highly vigilant to market developments for the time being, However, Ueda said the central bank was ready to raise rates if the economy and prices move in line with its forecast.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sebi bans Anil Ambani from capital markets for 5 years; Sensex, Nifty up slightly

share market

RailTel shares gain 8% on securing new order worth Rs 52.66 crore

PM Modi in Poland

LIVE: PM Modi arrives in Ukraine, to hold wide-ranging talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

PremiumThe Indian business job market is under stress, and this is especially impacting entry-level positions and the placement experiences of B-school graduates. Both prestigious institutions and smaller management schools are feeling the effects as they a

Tata group's listed companies see small increase in staff in FY24

PremiumUPSC

UPSC recommendations fall short of direct recruitment requirement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon