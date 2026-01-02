Friday, January 02, 2026 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shakti Pumps India bags Rs 24 crore order

Shakti Pumps India bags Rs 24 crore order

Image

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Shakti Pumps India said it has secured an order worth Rs 23.54 crore from the Haryana Renewable Energy Department for the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of solar water pumping systems.

The project is to be executed within 90 days.

Shakti Pumps (India) manufactures solar pumps, energy-efficient stainless-steel submersible pumps, pressure booster pumps, pump motors, and other products.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 10.56% to Rs 90.71 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 101.42 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 5% YoY to Rs 666.35 crore in Q2 Sept 2025.

Shares of Shakti Pumps India shed 0.04% to Rs 739 on the BSE.

 

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 2:21 PM IST

