Sambhv Steel Tubes jumps on record Q3 value-added product volumes

Sambhv Steel Tubes jumps on record Q3 value-added product volumes

Image

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Sambhv Steel Tubes rose 2.21% to Rs 97.64 after the company reported its highest-ever quarterly sales volume of value-added products in Q3 FY26, led by strong performance across segments.

Total sales volume increased 34.3% year-on-year (YoY) to 97,472 tonnes in Q3 FY26, compared with 72,559 tonnes in the year-ago quarter. Volumes were largely flat sequentially, down 1.3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from 98,768 tonnes in Q2 FY26.

Value-added products recorded sharp growth, with volumes rising 63.5% YoY to 90,612 tonnes in Q3 FY26, up from 55,410 tonnes in Q3 FY25. Within this, structural pipes and tubes stood at 57,262 tonnes, up 11.6% YoY, while pre-galvanised coils and pipes surged 2,667.2% to 19,979 tonnes from 722 tonnes a year earlier, while stainless steel coils volumes rose 294.1% YoY to 13,371 tonnes.

 

Intermediate product volumes slumped 60% YoY to 6,860 tonnes, compared with 17,149 tonnes in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company said the strong showing in value-added products reflects robust capacity utilisation, especially in the stainless steel segment, and underscores its strategic focus on scaling higher-margin products.

Sambhv Steel Tubes is a manufacturer of ERW steel pipes and structural tubes with integrated manufacturing capabilities spanning sponge iron to finished products, including ERW pipes, CRFH pipes, pre-galvanised coils and pipes, GI pipes and steel door frames. The company is among the limited number of domestic producers with backward-integrated stainless steel operations, manufacturing SS blooms and slabs for captive conversion into HR, HRAP and CR coils. Sambhv Steel Tubes operates two manufacturing facilities in Chhattisgarh with installed capacities of 350,000 MTPA for ERW pipes and tubes, 116,000 MTPA for GP coils, 100,000 MTPA for GP pipes and 58,000 MTPA for stainless steel coils, and distributes its products through 43 distributors across 15 states and one union territory, serving over 700 dealers in India.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 468.8% to Rs 30.60 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 5.38 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales jumped 83.4% YoY to Rs 580.17 crore in Q2 FY26.

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 2:13 PM IST

