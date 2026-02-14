Shakumbhri Pulp & Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.31% to Rs 22.46 crore

Net profit of Shakumbhri Pulp & Paper Mills declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.31% to Rs 22.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.22.4622.533.213.370.340.4100.070.010.04

