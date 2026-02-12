Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shalby reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.77 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

Sales decline 1.27% to Rs 272.13 crore

Net profit of Shalby reported to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.27% to Rs 272.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 275.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales272.13275.63 -1 OPM %11.1212.30 -PBDT26.8428.67 -6 PBT9.2312.35 -25 NP1.77-1.81 LP

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

