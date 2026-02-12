GE Power India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 72.32 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 21.69% to Rs 385.62 croreNet profit of GE Power India reported to Rs 72.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 18.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.69% to Rs 385.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 316.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales385.62316.90 22 OPM %32.361.17 -PBDT134.7828.00 381 PBT131.5724.48 437 NP72.32-18.58 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Cressanda Railway Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.44 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:19 AM IST