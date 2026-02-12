Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GE Power India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 72.32 crore in the December 2025 quarter

GE Power India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 72.32 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

Sales rise 21.69% to Rs 385.62 crore

Net profit of GE Power India reported to Rs 72.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 18.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.69% to Rs 385.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 316.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales385.62316.90 22 OPM %32.361.17 -PBDT134.7828.00 381 PBT131.5724.48 437 NP72.32-18.58 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Panacea Biotec consolidated net profit declines 11.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Panacea Biotec consolidated net profit declines 11.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Zim Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 10.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Zim Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 10.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Cressanda Railway Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.44 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Cressanda Railway Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.44 crore in the December 2025 quarter

IIRM Holdings India consolidated net profit rises 53.92% in the December 2025 quarter

IIRM Holdings India consolidated net profit rises 53.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Kilitch Drugs (India) consolidated net profit declines 25.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Kilitch Drugs (India) consolidated net profit declines 25.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentQ3 Results TodayBharat Bandh TodayIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026India US Trade DealPersonal Finance