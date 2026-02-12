GE Power India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 72.32 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.69% to Rs 385.62 crore

Net profit of GE Power India reported to Rs 72.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 18.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.69% to Rs 385.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 316.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.385.62316.9032.361.17134.7828.00131.5724.4872.32-18.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News