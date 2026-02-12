KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) consolidated net profit rises 358.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 59.55% to Rs 3.51 crore

Net profit of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) rose 358.82% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 59.55% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.512.2038.4617.731.130.491.080.410.780.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News