KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) consolidated net profit rises 358.82% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 59.55% to Rs 3.51 croreNet profit of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) rose 358.82% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 59.55% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.512.20 60 OPM %38.4617.73 -PBDT1.130.49 131 PBT1.080.41 163 NP0.780.17 359
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:19 AM IST