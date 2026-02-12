Valor Estate consolidated net profit rises 1263.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.60% to Rs 529.18 crore

Net profit of Valor Estate rose 1263.38% to Rs 62.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 60.60% to Rs 529.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 329.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.529.18329.5017.065.4471.891.2370.68-12.4962.174.56

