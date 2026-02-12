Valor Estate consolidated net profit rises 1263.38% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 60.60% to Rs 529.18 croreNet profit of Valor Estate rose 1263.38% to Rs 62.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 60.60% to Rs 529.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 329.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales529.18329.50 61 OPM %17.065.44 -PBDT71.891.23 5745 PBT70.68-12.49 LP NP62.174.56 1263
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:20 AM IST