Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shalby slips after three-day rally

Shalby slips after three-day rally

Image

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Shalby fell 2.24% to Rs 259.60, with the decline attributed to profit-booking after the stock gained 16.55% over the past three sessions.

Despite todays dip, the stock has risen 43.66% in the past three months and 28.26% over six months. On a one-year basis, however, the scrip remains down 7.55%.

Shalby operates 11 multispecialty tertiary hospitals and 5 orthopedic centers under the Shalby Orthopedics Center of Excellence (SOCE) across India, with a total capacity of over 2,200 beds. The company has also diversified into knee and hip implant manufacturing in the US.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Shalby declined 43.04% to Rs 8.92 crore while net sales rose 6.29% to Rs 296.43 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Saregama India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Saregama India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd drops for fifth straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd down for fifth straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd down for fifth straight session

Barometers trade sideways; European mrkt advance

Barometers trade sideways; European mrkt advance

S&P retains India's GDP growth forecast at 6.5% on strong domestic demand

S&P retains India's GDP growth forecast at 6.5% on strong domestic demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon