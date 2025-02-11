Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shalimar Wires Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shalimar Wires Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Sales rise 5.18% to Rs 30.86 crore

Net profit of Shalimar Wires Industries reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.18% to Rs 30.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 29.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales30.8629.34 5 OPM %20.2216.91 -PBDT3.881.90 104 PBT0.40-1.10 LP NP0.40-1.10 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gilada Finance & Investments standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Gilada Finance & Investments standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Infra Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Infra Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Suryo Foods & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Suryo Foods & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Adcon Capital Services standalone net profit rises 153.85% in the December 2024 quarter

Adcon Capital Services standalone net profit rises 153.85% in the December 2024 quarter

Mahalaxmi Rubtech standalone net profit rises 180.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Mahalaxmi Rubtech standalone net profit rises 180.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEApollo Hospitals share PriceHoliday TomorrowLava Prowatch X Launch DateBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon