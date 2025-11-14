Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem standalone net profit declines 6.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.36% to Rs 112.70 croreNet profit of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem declined 6.32% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.36% to Rs 112.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 94.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales112.7094.42 19 OPM %3.363.90 -PBDT3.623.41 6 PBT3.593.38 6 NP2.372.53 -6
