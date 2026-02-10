Shanti Gold International standalone net profit rises 127.62% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 110.06% to Rs 636.93 croreNet profit of Shanti Gold International rose 127.62% to Rs 40.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 110.06% to Rs 636.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 303.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales636.93303.22 110 OPM %9.459.29 -PBDT58.3324.16 141 PBT56.8022.67 151 NP40.1317.63 128
