Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharda Cropchem Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sharda Cropchem Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Latent View Analytics Ltd, Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd, KNR Constructions Ltd and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 February 2026.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd soared 7.80% to Rs 1067.15 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 56700 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50896 shares in the past one month.

 

Latent View Analytics Ltd spiked 5.80% to Rs 442.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15621 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd surged 5.30% to Rs 771.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9944 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15370 shares in the past one month.

KNR Constructions Ltd spurt 5.05% to Rs 148.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64052 shares in the past one month.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd rose 4.26% to Rs 170.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

