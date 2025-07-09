Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharda Motor Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Union Bank of India, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd and GAIL (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 July 2025.

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd tumbled 4.20% to Rs 1081.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 13595 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9815 shares in the past one month.

 

Union Bank of India crashed 3.93% to Rs 144.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd lost 3.87% to Rs 1078.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13159 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9931 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd plummeted 3.85% to Rs 263.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

GAIL (India) Ltd slipped 3.82% to Rs 185.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

