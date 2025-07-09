Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Religare Enterprises climbs as board to mull fund raising plan on 11 July

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Religare Enterprises rallied 6.70% to Rs 235.65 after the company said that its board will meet on 11 July 2025, to consider a proposal for raising funds through a preferential allotment, subject to regulatory/ statutory approvals.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, 8 July 2025, after market hours.

Religare Enterprises is a diversified financial services group present across three verticals. It offers an integrated suite of financial services through its underlying subsidiaries and operating entities, including loans to SMEs, affordable housing finance, health insurance and retail broking.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 20.8% to Rs 99.06 crore on 1% decline in total income to Rs 2,041.23 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

 

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

