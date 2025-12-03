Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Max Estates launches new residential project in Gurugram

Max Estates launches new residential project in Gurugram

Image

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Max Estates launched a first of its kind forest anchored residential community, Estate 361, in Sector 36A, Gurugram.

Designed for all lifestyles, Estate 361 is Spread over 18.23 acres. This thoughtfully designed residential community offers a 'forest in your backyard' with over 2,50,000 sq. ft. of forest greens home to 1,000+ indigenous trees and over 50 species of flora carefully selected to thrive in Gurugram's climate. The community reflects a conscious commitment to sustainability through IGBC Platinum Pre-certification, bringing Max Estates' LiveWell philosophy to life.

The first phase of Estate 361 will also feature The Hub, the community clubhouse offering over 2,00,000 sq. ft. of amenities, including an all-weather pool, gym, spa, all-day dining, racket courts, and more. The Hub also includes 70,000 sq. ft. of beautifully landscaped terrace greens accessible to residents.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Mahindra Lifespace Developers announces redevelopment project in Matunga, Mumbai

Wall Street Closes Higher Amid Risk-On Rebound

Angel One slips after client acquisition slides 17% YoY in Nov'25

RBI retains SBI, ICICI and HDFC Bank as systemically important banks

Indices trade near flat line in early trade; breadth negative

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

