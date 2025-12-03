Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Brigade Enterprises Ltd Falls 0.58%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Falls 0.58%

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has lost 15.12% over last one month compared to 8.11% fall in BSE Realty index and 1.4% rise in the SENSEX

Brigade Enterprises Ltd lost 0.58% today to trade at Rs 884.6. The BSE Realty index is down 0.19% to quote at 6916.37. The index is down 8.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd decreased 0.27% and Phoenix Mills Ltd lost 0.23% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 16.07 % over last one year compared to the 5.32% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has lost 15.12% over last one month compared to 8.11% fall in BSE Realty index and 1.4% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 60 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 20254 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1340 on 06 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 812.85 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

