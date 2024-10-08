Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sheela Foam Board approves further investment of Rs 107 cr in House of Kieraya (Furlenco)

Sheela Foam Board approves further investment of Rs 107 cr in House of Kieraya (Furlenco)

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
The Board of Sheela Foam at its meeting held on 08 October 2024 has approved the subsequent investment in House of Kieraya (Furlenco). The company will subscribe up to 50,45,540 equity share in the right issue offered by target company and exercising partly paid up subscribed 56,00,995 warrant and purchase upto 3,50,000 shares from the existing shareholders aggregating consideration upto Rs. 107 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 400pts, at 81,450, Nifty 150pts up, at 24,950; Financials gain

Abhay Singh Chautala

Haryana election results LIVE: BJP set for Haryana hattrick; INLD's Abhay Chautala humbled

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Trent, Dixon, Ipca, Coforge, Akzo Nobel hit record highs; rally up to 8%

Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, Omar, Farooq

Jammu-Kashmir Elections LIVE: Omar Abdullah will be the CM, confirms Farooq after Cong-NC win

real estate

PE inflows in Indian realty hit record $3.9 bn in 2024: Biggest deals of Q3

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon