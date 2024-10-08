Sheela Foam Board approves further investment of Rs 107 cr in House of Kieraya (Furlenco)

The Board of Sheela Foam at its meeting held on 08 October 2024 has approved the subsequent investment in House of Kieraya (Furlenco). The company will subscribe up to 50,45,540 equity share in the right issue offered by target company and exercising partly paid up subscribed 56,00,995 warrant and purchase upto 3,50,000 shares from the existing shareholders aggregating consideration upto Rs. 107 crore.
