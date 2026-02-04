Sheela Foam sizzles after reporting three-fold jump in Q3 profit to Rs 52 cr

Sheela Foam surged 18.50% to Rs 621.65 after the company's consolidated net profit soared 211.97% to Rs 52.13 crore on 11.1% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,074.43 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Revenue growth during the quarter was driven by higher volumes across both mattress and foam segments. Mattress registered volume growth of 11% and foam segment grew by 20%.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 198.68% to Rs 65.68 crore during the quarter.

Core EBITDA stood at Rs 117 crore in Q3 FY26, registering the growth of 39%, compared with Rs 84 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Core EBITDA margin improved 220 bps to 10.9% in Q3 FY26 as against .8.7% in Q3 FY25.,

Rahul Gautam (chairman & managing director) commenting on the results, he said that the Kurlon acquisition has begun delivering tangible benefits, driving a turnaround at Sheela Foam Limited. The business has entered a phase of double-digit growth, with both the mattress and foam segments recording strong volume expansion. Profitability and cash generation have continued to improve sequentially each quarter, supported by improved performance across all key markets - India, Australia, and Spain. We remain confident in our ability to deliver sustained, profitable growth backed by robust cash generation, thereby creating long-term value for all stakeholders.

Sheela Foam is a leading player in Indias mattress and foam products industry and a leader in Polyurethane (PU) Foam. It has a nationwide presence in manufacturing PU Foam with a track record, since 1971. In India, the company markets its products under well-known brands such as Sleepwell and Kurlon.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News