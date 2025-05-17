Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 06:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sheraton Properties & Finance standalone net profit declines 7.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Sheraton Properties & Finance standalone net profit declines 7.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Sheraton Properties & Finance declined 7.84% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.70% to Rs 6.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Switching Technologies Gunther reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.37 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Switching Technologies Gunther reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.37 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Neueon Towers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 43.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Neueon Towers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 43.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shri Vasuprada Plantations reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.78 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shri Vasuprada Plantations reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.78 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Madhucon Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 38.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Madhucon Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 38.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bhageria Industries consolidated net profit rises 132.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Bhageria Industries consolidated net profit rises 132.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon