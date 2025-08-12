Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 73.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.38% to Rs 158.75 croreNet profit of Shilchar Technologies rose 73.02% to Rs 41.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 48.38% to Rs 158.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 106.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales158.75106.99 48 OPM %33.0227.56 -PBDT56.5532.80 72 PBT55.5632.11 73 NP41.4923.98 73
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content