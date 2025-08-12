Natco Pharma standalone net profit declines 27.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.57% to Rs 1192.70 croreNet profit of Natco Pharma declined 27.06% to Rs 464.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 636.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.57% to Rs 1192.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1236.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1192.701236.90 -4 OPM %45.2561.69 -PBDT596.70798.40 -25 PBT542.90758.00 -28 NP464.10636.30 -27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content