Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit declines 42.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.37% to Rs 77.50 croreNet profit of Bihar Sponge Iron declined 42.55% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 25.37% to Rs 77.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 103.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales77.50103.85 -25 OPM %-4.08-3.13 -PBDT3.134.75 -34 PBT2.123.69 -43 NP2.123.69 -43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content