Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit rises 145.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.61% to Rs 369.97 croreNet profit of Shilpa Medicare rose 145.65% to Rs 44.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.61% to Rs 369.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 343.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales369.97343.80 8 OPM %29.2424.90 -PBDT94.2565.05 45 PBT64.4336.77 75 NP44.0717.94 146
