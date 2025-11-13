Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 06:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hariyana Ship Breakers consolidated net profit rises 359.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Hariyana Ship Breakers consolidated net profit rises 359.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 1.30 crore

Net profit of Hariyana Ship Breakers rose 359.18% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales reported to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.300 0 OPM %66.920 -PBDT3.090.99 212 PBT2.810.71 296 NP2.250.49 359

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hikal reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.90 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Hikal reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.90 crore in the September 2025 quarter

MMTC consolidated net profit rises 255.48% in the September 2025 quarter

MMTC consolidated net profit rises 255.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Yuken India consolidated net profit declines 27.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Yuken India consolidated net profit declines 27.07% in the September 2025 quarter

K C P consolidated net profit declines 46.17% in the September 2025 quarter

K C P consolidated net profit declines 46.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Eicher Motors consolidated net profit rises 24.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Eicher Motors consolidated net profit rises 24.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon