Hikal reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.90 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.86% to Rs 316.20 croreNet loss of Hikal reported to Rs 34.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 18.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 29.86% to Rs 316.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 450.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales316.20450.80 -30 OPM %2.2816.61 -PBDT-5.8056.50 PL PBT-47.0024.80 PL NP-34.9018.30 PL
