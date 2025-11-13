Shri Bajrang Alliance consolidated net profit rises 34.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.96% to Rs 87.40 croreNet profit of Shri Bajrang Alliance rose 34.62% to Rs 10.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.96% to Rs 87.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 80.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales87.4080.21 9 OPM %3.561.27 -PBDT3.131.23 154 PBT2.300.42 448 NP10.117.51 35
