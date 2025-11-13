Yuken India consolidated net profit declines 27.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.71% to Rs 112.53 croreNet profit of Yuken India declined 27.07% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.71% to Rs 112.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 115.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales112.53115.66 -3 OPM %11.9210.80 -PBDT11.8211.57 2 PBT6.618.28 -20 NP5.127.02 -27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content