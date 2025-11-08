Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 35.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.71% to Rs 1338.87 croreNet profit of Shipping Corporation of India declined 35.09% to Rs 189.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 291.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.71% to Rs 1338.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1450.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1338.871450.76 -8 OPM %30.3636.71 -PBDT469.74532.20 -12 PBT214.01298.42 -28 NP189.16291.44 -35
