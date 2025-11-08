Dutron Polymers standalone net profit rises 3.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.51% to Rs 19.44 croreNet profit of Dutron Polymers rose 3.03% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.51% to Rs 19.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales19.4419.54 -1 OPM %3.814.15 -PBDT0.780.74 5 PBT0.540.44 23 NP0.340.33 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content