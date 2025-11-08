The Hi-Tech Gears consolidated net profit declines 37.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.41% to Rs 235.18 croreNet profit of The Hi-Tech Gears declined 37.00% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.41% to Rs 235.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 240.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales235.18240.99 -2 OPM %11.8214.60 -PBDT26.6031.44 -15 PBT9.6015.44 -38 NP6.019.54 -37
