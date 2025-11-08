Sanghvi Movers standalone net profit declines 22.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.09% to Rs 136.49 croreNet profit of Sanghvi Movers declined 22.71% to Rs 22.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.09% to Rs 136.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 128.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales136.49128.65 6 OPM %42.3053.39 -PBDT61.6570.81 -13 PBT30.5237.34 -18 NP22.7029.37 -23
